Sports Person of the Week - Alanna Arvie

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “It’s been a long battle but from my sophomore year until now I’ve progressed so much from my coaching because he knows what I’m about,” McNeese thrower Alanna Arvie said. “He knows how to best coach me which is great because I’m progressing, I’m doing well, and it’s been wonderful.”
Every time McNeese senior thrower Alanna Arvie approaches an attempt, she takes the circle with a one-shot, one kill mentality given the fact that she only has a handful of opportunities left to leave her mark.
“I go in and I’m like I only have six throws so let’s make each throw like it’s the last,” said Arvie. “It’s my last year, I plan to go out with a bang and I’m doing that so far and I plan to make it even better.”
The bulk of her success has come during her last go-round as a Poke.
The Oberlin native was named the Southland Conference Women's Field Athlete of the Week in back-to-back weeks thanks to taking gold over the weekend in the weight throw with a personal record of just under 65 feet. She also set a Cowgirl record in shot put with a distance of 50 feet and nine and a half inches breaking Nikki Hunter's record that stood for 22 years.
“I’ve been wanting this record since I first saw it,” Arvie said of the record. "I was like ’49 feet, six inches? That’s doable.' To work towards it for so long and finally get it, it was completely unexpected, I didn’t expect to get it or at least get it as much as did. When I got it I realized this is something to remember, this is something I’m never going to forget.”
With McNeese coming to the end of its indoor season, Arvie has hopes of advancing to the NCAA national meet in Albuquerque before kicking off her final outdoor season in the blue and gold. But most of all, she wants to pay it forward on and off the track.
“I want to be remembered as a good athlete and be a mentor to the younger kids that are still here because I love them," Arvie added. "They’re great and I want to make sure that they still do well after me and set an example for them. Right now I’m majoring in biology pre-medicine so hopefully, I can go to med school and be a doctor and help people with bad knees like myself do the best that they can.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.