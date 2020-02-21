SEC announces 2020 Football Media Days lineup

By Amanda Lindsley | February 20, 2020 at 1:16 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 4:15 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference has announced the 2020 Football Media Days lineup.

Media days will take place Monday, July 13 to Thursday, July 16 in the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.

LSU will be featured on day one of media days. Ed Orgeron will be joined by Dan Mullen from the University of Florida and Eliah Drinkwitz from Missouri.

2020 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 13

  • Florida - Dan Mullen
  • LSU - Ed Orgeron
  • Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz

TUESDAY, July 14

  • Georgia - Kirby Smart
  • Kentucky - Mark Stoops
  • Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
  • Vanderbilt - Derek Mason

WEDNESDAY, July 15

  • Alabama - Nick Saban
  • Arkansas - Sam Pittman
  • Mississippi State - Mike Leach
  • Tennessee - Jeremy Pruitt

THURSDAY, July 16

  • Auburn - Gus Malzahn
  • South Carolina - Will Muschamp
  • Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

Times will be announced at a later date.

