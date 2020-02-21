SEC announces 2020 Football Media Days lineup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference has announced the 2020 Football Media Days lineup.
Media days will take place Monday, July 13 to Thursday, July 16 in the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.
LSU will be featured on day one of media days. Ed Orgeron will be joined by Dan Mullen from the University of Florida and Eliah Drinkwitz from Missouri.
2020 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
MONDAY, July 13
- Florida - Dan Mullen
- LSU - Ed Orgeron
- Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz
TUESDAY, July 14
- Georgia - Kirby Smart
- Kentucky - Mark Stoops
- Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
- Vanderbilt - Derek Mason
WEDNESDAY, July 15
- Alabama - Nick Saban
- Arkansas - Sam Pittman
- Mississippi State - Mike Leach
- Tennessee - Jeremy Pruitt
THURSDAY, July 16
- Auburn - Gus Malzahn
- South Carolina - Will Muschamp
- Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher
Times will be announced at a later date.
