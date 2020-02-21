Mother of missing Idaho children, Lori Vallow, arrested

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The mother of the two missing Idaho children with a connection to Lake Charles has been arrested in Hawaii.
Lori Vallow was arrested Feb. 20 on a warrant from Idaho.
Vallow has been charged on two counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, according to Kaua’i Police Department. Her bail is set at $5 million. No court date is set as of now.
Vallow failed to attend court in Idaho on Jan. 30 where she was to produce her children, JJ and Tylee, to authorities.
Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan have not been seen since Sept.
