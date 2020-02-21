LCPD prepares for Mardi Gras

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Mardi Gras tragedy in New Orleans leaves one woman dead Wednesday night.
With Lake Charles events just around the corner, Lake Charles Police inform us of the precautions they take to protect parade goers.
“It’s a massive planning event. It takes months to fine tune everything the city needs to do to prepare for Mardi Gras. We pretty much work Mardi Gras year round except for a few months at the end of summer," Sergeant Scott Dougherty, with Lake Charles Police Department, said.
Dougherty says there are several things they do to ensure everyone’s safety.
“Along Ryan street, you’ll have police officers at every intersection. The risk of traffic getting through at an unmanned intersection is just too great not to have that intersection manned on such a major event like our parades during Mardi Gras. They’re there for public safety, directions, lost children, generally just keeping an eye on things and helping out where needed," Dougherty said.
He says every year they’re learning what works and what doesn’t. This year, they’re adding even more barricades to prevent revelers from going into the floats’ paths and being in harm’s way.
“Every year, things change. So this year, we have a new spot we’ve identified where crowds can gather, where in the past, there wasn’t that opportunity. So, in this case, we’re extending our barricade locations down to Gill Street. Every year we add a few barricades to the inventory and every year we find new ways to use them that benefits the public the best," Dougherty said.
They’ve seen a decrease in major incidents over the past several years because of these lessons learned.
“I think the family friendly zone at Lock Park has been huge in reducing incidents. One of the things we do as a police department is we identify where the problem areas pop up and we try and concentrate more officers in those locations to be more visible and reduce incidents of public intoxication and things like that," Dougherty said.
While Mardi Gras is all about having fun, Dougherty said his main concern is everyone’s safety.
