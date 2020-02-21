Iowa State seeks revenge on Texas Tech

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Red Raiders have been led by Jahmi'us Ramsey and Kyler Edwards. Ramsey is averaging 14 points while Edwards is putting up 12 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Cyclones have been led by sophomores Tyrese Haliburton and Rasir Bolton, who have combined to score 27.5 points per outing.JUMPING FOR JAHMI'US: Ramsey has connected on 44.8 percent of the 116 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He's also made 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.