Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks to help No. 1 South Carolina defeat LSU 63-48 for its 20th straight win. The 6-foot-5 forward controlled the middle and gave the Gamecocks a second-half lift as she scored nine of her points in the final two quarters. LSU was a difficult out for South Carolina, limiting the Gamecocks to just nine points in the second quarter for their lowest point total in a quarter this season. Jailin Cherry had 13 points to lead LSU. The Tigers have lost 10 straight to the Gamecocks.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Rickea Jackson scored nine of her season-high 34 points in overtime and No. 9 Mississippi State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Auburn 92-85 on Thursday night. The Bulldogs rebounded from a loss at No. 14 Kentucky with their second straight comeback win over the Tigers. Jackson took over this one with nine of the Bulldogs' 13 points in overtime. She hit a short jumper and then made 1 of 2 free throws with 20 seconds left for a 90-85 lead. Jamya Mingo-Young added two more foul shots.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The best fights in boxing come with questions. And there are many surrounding Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury as they meet in a rematch that is arguably the biggest heavyweight title fight since Lennox Lewis destroyed Mike Tyson 18 years ago in Memphis. The best fighters usually end up providing the answers. And that’s what makes Saturday’s showdown must-see TV even for those who are only casual fans. Fury and Wilder meet in Las Vegas with the title on the line and the winner set to be crowned the best heavyweight in the world.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 10 Kentucky has won five in a row and holds a two-game lead over three schools in the Southeastern Conference. That trio includes Florida, which brings a three-game winning streak into the first of two meetings against the Wildcats. The Gators have regrouped from a 17-point loss at Mississippi to win their last three by an average margin of 16.3 points per game. They've won five of six overall since a three-game slide and look to continue their quest to earn one of the top four seeds and a double bye for the tournament in Nashville.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — ACC title contenders No. 8 Florida State and No. 11 Louisville may have more on their minds than just their upcoming games this weekend. The 11th-ranked Cardinals and No. 8 Florida State have a showdown Monday night that could go a long way to determining the regular-season champion. First, the Seminoles must get past North Carolina State and the Cardinals must contend with North Carolina. Both games take place Saturday. Louisville moved back into first place in the league race this past Wednesday night with a win over Syracuse.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds as No. 14 Kentucky coasted to a 94-52 win over Mississippi. Sabrina Haines and Chasity Patterson added 15 points apiece for the Wildcats with Jaida Roper and Blair Green splitting 20. Mimi Reid and Jayla Alexander scored 12 apiece for the Rebels and Deja Cage had 11. Ole Miss scored the first seven points and had a 10-5 lead after a Cage 3-pointer but the Wildcats closed the first quarter with a 13-0 run for an 18-10 lead. Kentucky jumped the lead to 36-18 at the half.