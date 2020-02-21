FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We finally get sunshine today, but freezing temperatures ahead tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures continue to drop through the 30s this morning and breezy conditions overnight will make for wind chill values in the upper 20s as you head out in the 6 to 7 o’clock hour this morning. Make sure the kids of bundled up with heavy coats, hats and gloves all on order this morning. Some great news ahead with regards to our forecast though as sunshine returns today, ending our week-long stretch of gray days. We’ll see the sunshine all day today which will warm afternoon highs into the lower to middle 50s by this afternoon.