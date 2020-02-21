FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We finally get sunshine today, but freezing temperatures ahead tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures continue to drop through the 30s this morning and breezy conditions overnight will make for wind chill values in the upper 20s as you head out in the 6 to 7 o’clock hour this morning. Make sure the kids of bundled up with heavy coats, hats and gloves all on order this morning. Some great news ahead with regards to our forecast though as sunshine returns today, ending our week-long stretch of gray days. We’ll see the sunshine all day today which will warm afternoon highs into the lower to middle 50s by this afternoon.
Winds will be their strongest during the morning, beginning to relax a bit later this afternoon and evening. Plan to dress warmly if you’ll be heading out to any outdoor Mardi Gras festivities this evening as temperatures drop quickly into the 40s by 6 p.m. and continue to drop into the 30s after midnight. All locations north of I-10 will have the likelihood of a light freeze overnight, so take precautions with your plants and pets as lows start out around 30 to 32 tomorrow morning.
Saturday promises another beautiful day with a frosty morning giving way to another full day of sunshine. Temperatures by Saturday afternoon warm into the middle to upper 50s, so you may still like to keep the jacket around most of the day, but lighter winds will make for a great day to get out and enjoy the Mardi Gras events happening throughout Southwest Louisiana.
A warming trend kicks in by Sunday as clouds thicken up through the day. Despite those clouds though, rain chances will stay at a minimum through the daytime hours, with the best chance of showers arriving Sunday night into Monday morning ahead our next cold front. Highs on Saturday are back in the middle to upper 60s with breezy southerly winds.
Rain chances are up to 60% for Monday as the first in a series of cold fronts arrives. This will bring the best chance of rain during the morning and afternoon hours. No severe weather is expected but some thunderstorms are possible, so watch for lightning if you’ll be outdoors on Lundi Gras. As the rain ends Monday night, temperatures cool down slightly, but the real chill won’t arrive until after Mardi Gras on Ash Wednesday.
It still looks like rain will not an issue on Fat Tuesday as we’ll see temperatures in the 60s during the afternoon, dropping into the 50s by parade time Tuesday evening. A strong reinforcing Canadian cold front moves through early in the day Wednesday, and while rain chances will be low with this front, temperatures take a bigger plunge by the middle of the week. Highs back into the 50s with lows again near freezing next Thursday and Friday mornings.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
