Cowgirls open Mardi Gras Mambo with run-rule win over MTSU

YOUNGSVILLE— McNeese softball opened play at the Mardi Gras Mambo Friday with an 8-0 run-rule win over Middle Tennessee State Friday.
McNeese (11-2) will play Detroit-Mercy at 7 p.m. Saturday and Jacksonville State at 12 p.m. Sunday to conclude tournament action.
The Cowgirls scored runs in four of six innings including a three-run second inning to take the early lead. An RBI bunt by Lauren Brown and a two RBI single by Caylon Brabham gave McNeese a 3-0 lead.
Alexandria Saldivar led the third inning off with a solo home run for a 4-0 lead then RBI singles by Haylee Brinlee and Brenique Wright put the Cowgirls up 6-0 in the fourth.
Toni Perrin’s two RBI home run in the sixth gave McNeese an 8-0 lead. The home run by Perrin is also her second of the season.
The Cowgirls outhit the Raiders 13-3 with Brabham going 4 for 4 with three RBI and scored two runs. Perrin, Brenique Wright and Cory McCrary all ended the game with two hits apiece.
Saleen Flores improved to 4-1 with a three-hit shutout. Flores had a one-hitter going into the sixth before giving up two more hits to the first two batters of the inning. Flores then got the next three batters out including a strikeout for the final out of the game. She ended the game with four strikeouts and allowed two walks.
SCORING
T1- Cowgirls get two one out singles from Brenique Wright and Caylon Brabham then load the bases with a walk by Alexandria Saldivar. Cowgirls leave the bases loaded and don’t score. McN 0, MTSU 0
T2- McCrary leads off with a single to right, steals second then goes to third on a single by Sara Geier. McCrary scores on a squeeze bunt by Lauren Brown. Cowgirls score two more on a RBI single to center. McN 3, MTSU 0
T3- Saldivar led the inning off with a leadoff home run to left field. McN 4, MTSU 0
T4- Wright single to right center with two outs Brabham singles to right to score Wright. Brinlee doubled to left to score Brabham. McN 6, MTSU 0
T6- Brabham led the inning off with a single to right center and goes to second on a ground out by Saldivar. Perrin hits a two-run home run. McN 8, MTSU 0
