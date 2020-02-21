Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office hiring dispatchers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for dispatchers.
Enforcement Division Commander James McGee said there’s a lot of interest in dispatch, but it’s a very difficult job.
“It takes a certain person with a certain aptitude," Cmdr. McGee said. “People who are multitaskers, people who don’t crack under pressure, people who strive on adrenaline, it’s a job that you may be very slow for several hours, you may not have a coffee in the middle of the night, and then all of a sudden, there’s a shooting.”
The dispatcher position is an entry level position that requires a high school diploma. Anyone over 18 can apply.
After going through the hiring process, newly-hired dispatchers go through a 9-month long training program and have opportunities to move up.
Corporal Alex Zaunbrecher said being a dispatcher prepared her.
“Once you move on to other divisions, it’s no surprise," Zaunbrecher said. "You’ve already dealt with it, you’ve already talked to people that are already having the worst days of their lives. It’s not really a surprise to you, and you know what you need to do when you’re on the other end.”
Cmdr. McGee said dispatchers become the most important person to someone who needs help immediately.
“They’re going to guide them on what to do next, so it’s really one of, if not the most important job in the office,” Cmdr. McGee said.
Click HERE to download the application. For any questions, you can contact human resources at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337)-494-4519.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.