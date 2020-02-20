TX-Winners

|By The Associated Press
Here is a TEST list of winners of races in Texas.
Joe Biden, Dem
Donald Trump (i), GOP
Victor Harris, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Mary Hegar, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Virgil Bierschwale, GOP -- Advances to runoff
John Cornyn (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
Hank Gilbert, Dem
Louie Gohmert (i), GOP
Elisa Cardnell, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Travis Olsen, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Dan Crenshaw (i), GOP
Tanner Do, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Sean McCaffity, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Van Taylor (i), GOP
Russell Foster, Dem
John Ratcliffe (i), GOP
Carolyn Salter, Dem
Lance Gooden (i), GOP
Stephen Daniel, Dem
Ron Wright (i), GOP
Lizzie Fletcher (i), Dem
Wesley Hunt, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Kyle Preston, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Elizabeth Hernandez, Dem
Kevin Brady (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
Kirk Osborn, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Al Green (i), Dem
Johnny Teague, GOP
Pritesh Gandhi, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Shannon Hutcheson, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Michael McCaul (i), GOP
Jon Hogg, Dem
Jamie Berryhill, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Wesley Virdell, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Lisa Welch, Dem
Kay Granger (i), GOP
Greg Sagan, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Gus Trujillo, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Diane Knowlton, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Asusena Resendiz, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Robert Thomas, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Mikal Williams, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Randy Weber (i), GOP
Vicente Gonzalez (i), Dem
Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Ryan Krause, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Veronica Escobar (i), Dem
Anthony Aguero, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Irene Armendariz-Jackson, GOP -- Advances to runoff
William Foster, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Rick Kennedy, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Scott Bland, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Pete Sessions, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Marc Flores, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Sheila Jackson Lee (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff
T.C. Manning, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Nathan Milliron, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Tom Watson, Dem
Jodey Arrington (i), GOP
Joaquin Castro (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff
Rob Hostetler, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Gary Allen, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Mauro Garza, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Jennie Lou Leeder, Dem
Chip Roy (i), GOP
Carmine Petrillo, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Derrick Reed, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Brandon Penko, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Howard Steele, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Efrain Valdez, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Tony Gonzales, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Cecil Jones, GOP -- Advances to runoff
John Biggan, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Kim Olson, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Sunny Chaparala, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Jeron Liverman, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Julie Oliver, Dem
Roger Williams (i), GOP
Neil Durrance, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Mat Pruneda, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Michael Burgess (i), GOP
Charlie Jackson, Dem
Michael Cloud (i), GOP
Henry Cuellar (i), Dem
Sandra Whitten, GOP
Sylvia Garcia (i), Dem
Jaimy Blanco, GOP
Hasani Burton, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Eddie Johnson (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff
Tre Pennie, GOP
Michael Grimes, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Eric Hanke, Dem -- Advances to runoff
John Carter (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
Christopher Wall, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Colin Allred (i), Dem
Genevieve Collins, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Floyd McLendon, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Marc Veasey (i), Dem
Fabian Vasquez, GOP
Filemon Vela (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff
Diego Zavala, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Rey Gonzalez, GOP
Lloyd Doggett (i), Dem
William Hayward, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Nick Moutos, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Rashad Lewis, Dem
Brian Babin (i), GOP
Roberto Alonzo, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Chrysta Castaneda, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Ryan Sitton (i), GOP
Jerry Zimmerer, Dem
Nathan Hecht (i), GOP
Larry Praeger, Dem
Jane Bland (i), GOP
Brandy Voss, Dem
Jeff Boyd (i), GOP
Gisela Triana, Dem
Brett Busby (i), GOP
Georgina Perez (i), Dem
Jennifer Ivey, GOP
Letti Bresnahan, Dem
Inga Cotton, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Lani Popp, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Kimberly McLeod, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Michelle Palmer, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Will Hickman, GOP
Audrey Young, GOP
Brenda Davis, Dem
Keven Ellis (i), GOP
Stephen Wyman, Dem
Tom Maynard (i), GOP
Greg Alvord, Dem
Sue Melton-Malone (i), GOP
John Betancourt, Dem
Jay Johnson, GOP
Audrey Spanko, Dem
Bryan Hughes (i), GOP
Jay Stittleburg, Dem
Brandon Creighton (i), GOP
Carol Alvarado (i), Dem
Susan Criss, Dem
Larry Taylor (i), GOP
Randy Daniels, Dem
Jane Nelson (i), GOP
Borris Miles (i), Dem
William Booher, GOP
Michael Antalan, Dem
Lois Kolkhorst (i), GOP
Freddy Ramirez, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Xochil Rodriguez, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Peter Flores (i), GOP
Juan Hinojosa (i), Dem
Judy Cutright, GOP
Judith Zaffirini (i), Dem
Frank Pomeroy, GOP
Robert Vick, Dem
Brian Birdwell (i), GOP
Clayton Tucker, Dem
Dawn Buckingham (i), GOP
Jose Menendez (i), Dem
Ruben Cortez, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Eddie Lucio Jr (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff
Vanessa Tijerina, Grn
Charles Perry (i), GOP
Cesar Blanco, Dem
Bethany Hatch, GOP
Gary Van Deaver (i), GOP
Bill Brannon, Dem
Dan Flynn (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
Bryan Slaton, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Martin Shupp, Dem
Cecil Bell (i), GOP
Keith Bell (i), GOP
Lawyanda Prince, Dem
Cole Hefner (i), GOP
Julie Gobble, Dem
Matt Schaefer (i), GOP
Jay Dean (i), GOP
Cody Harris (i), GOP
Chris Paddie (i), GOP
Jake Ellzey, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Robert Rader, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Alec Johnson, Dem
Travis Clardy (i), GOP
Kyle Kacal (i), GOP
Ben Leman (i), GOP
Janet Dudding, Dem
John Raney (i), GOP
Lorena McGill, Dem
Steve Toth (i), GOP
Will Metcalf (i), GOP
Madeline Eden, Dem
John Cyrier (i), GOP
Ernest Bailes (i), GOP
James White (i), GOP
Jessica Tiedt, Dem
Terry Wilson (i), GOP
Dade Phelan (i), GOP
Joe Deshotel (i), Dem
Jacorion Randle, GOP
Jeff Antonelli, Dem
Mayes Middleton (i), GOP
Brian Rogers, Dem
Greg Bonnen (i), GOP
Patrick Henry, Dem
Troy Brimage, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Mitch Thames, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Lawrence Allen, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Suleman Lalani, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Leonard Chan, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Jacey Jetton, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Ron Reynolds (i), Dem
Tom Virippan, GOP
Elizabeth Markowitz, Dem
Gary Gates, GOP
Travis Boldt, Dem
Ed Thompson (i), GOP
Geanie Morrison (i), GOP
Ryan Guillen (i), Dem
Marian Knowlton, GOP
Eric Holguin, Dem
Todd Hunter (i), GOP
Andy Rose, Dem
Justin Holland (i), GOP
Abel Herrero (i), Dem
James Hernandez, GOP
Oscar Longoria (i), Dem
Sergio Munoz (i), Dem
Amber Medina, Dem
Erin Gamez, Dem
Armando Martinez (i), Dem
Terry Canales (i), Dem
Richard Gonzales, Dem
John Guerra, GOP
Richard Raymond (i), Dem
J. M. Lozano (i), GOP
Robert Bohmfalk, Dem
John Kuempel (i), GOP
Erin Zwiener (i), Dem
Carrie Isaac, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Kent Wymore, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Sheryl Cole (i), Dem
Vikki Goodwin (i), Dem
Justin Berry, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Jennifer Fleck, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Donna Howard (i), Dem
Bill Strieber, GOP
Gina Hinojosa (i), Dem
Jenai Aragona-Hales, GOP
Celia Israel (i), Dem
Larry Delarose, GOP
Eddie Rodriguez (i), Dem
Robert Reynolds, GOP
James Talarico (i), Dem
Lucio Valdez, GOP
Joe Herrera, Dem
Andrew Murr (i), GOP
Likeithia Williams, Dem
Brad Buckley (i), GOP
Hugh Shine (i), GOP
Katherine Turner-Pearson, Dem
Charles Anderson (i), GOP
Jason Rogers, Dem
Trent Ashby (i), GOP
Cindy Rocha, Dem
DeWayne Burns (i), GOP
J. D. Sheffield (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
Shelby Slawson, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Christopher Perricone, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Kellye Sorelle, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Christopher Cox, Dem
Phil King (i), GOP
Gary Thomas, Dem
Reggie Smith (i), GOP
Leslie Peeler, Dem
Tan Parker (i), GOP
Angela Brewer, Dem
Lynn Stucky (i), GOP
Michelle Beckley (i), Dem
Kronda Thimesch, GOP
Sharon Hirsch, Dem
Matt Shaheen (i), GOP
Anthony Lo, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Lorenzo Sanchez, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Jeff Leach (i), GOP
Patsy Ledbetter, Dem
Drew Springer (i), GOP
James Frank (i), GOP
Angie Bado, Dem
Scott Sanford (i), GOP
Samuel Hatton, Dem
Stan Lambert (i), GOP
Drew Darby (i), GOP
Stephanie Phillips, Dem
Kyle Biedermann (i), GOP
Rowland Garza, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Eddie Morales, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Robert Garza, GOP
Mary Gonzalez (i), Dem
Claudia Perez, Dem
Evelina Ortega (i), Dem
Joe Moody (i), Dem
Jeffrey Lane, GOP
Art Fierro (i), Dem
Tracy King (i), Dem
Brooks Landgraf (i), GOP
Tom Craddick (i), GOP
Addison Perry-Franks, Dem
Dustin Burrows (i), GOP
John Gibson, Dem
John Frullo (i), GOP
Joey Cardenas, Dem
Abolaji Ayobami, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Phil Stephenson (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
John Smithee (i), GOP
Four Price (i), GOP
Ken King (i), GOP
Sugar Ash, Dem
Candy Noble (i), GOP
Ramon Romero (i), Dem
Elva Camacho, GOP
Jeromey Sims, Dem
Stephanie Klick (i), GOP
Steven Riddell, Dem
Jeff Cason, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Taylor Gillig, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Lydia Bean, Dem
Matt Krause (i), GOP
Alisa Simmons, Dem
Tony Tinderholt (i), GOP
Nicole Collier (i), Dem
Joe Drago, Dem
David Cook, GOP
Elizabeth Beck, Dem
Craig Goldman (i), GOP
Debra Edmondson, Dem
Giovanni Capriglione (i), GOP
Charlie Geren (i), GOP
Lorraine Birabil, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Paul Stafford, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Chris Turner (i), Dem
Ana-Maria Ramos (i), Dem
Rick Walker, GOP
Rafael Anchia (i), Dem
Sherry Mecom, GOP
Jessica Gonzalez (i), Dem
Terry Meza (i), Dem
Gerson Hernandez, GOP
Jennifer Skidonenko, Dem
Jared Patterson (i), GOP
Victoria Neave (i), Dem
Samuel Smith, GOP
Tom Ervin, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Shawn Terry, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Morgan Meyer, GOP
Carl Sherman (i), Dem
Eugene Allen, GOP
Toni Rose (i), Dem
Yvonne Davis (i), Dem
Brandy Chambers, Dem
Angie Button (i), GOP
Rhetta Bowers (i), Dem
Will Douglas, GOP
John Turner (i), Dem
Luisa del Rosal, GOP
Julie Johnson (i), Dem
Karyn Brownlee, GOP
Trey Fischer (i), Dem
Fernando Padron, GOP
Philip Cortez (i), Dem
Carlos Raymond, GOP
Leo Pacheco (i), Dem
Adam Salyer, GOP
Elizabeth Campos, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Jennifer Ramos, Dem -- Advances to runoff
George Garza, GOP
Barbara Gervin-Hawkins (i), Dem
Ronald Payne, GOP
Jack Guerra, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Celina Montoya, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Steve Allison (i), GOP
Claire Barnett, Dem
Lyle Larson (i), GOP
Diego Bernal (i), Dem
Ina Minjarez (i), Dem
Ray Lopez, Dem
Natali Hurtado, Dem
Sam Harless (i), GOP
Dan Huberty (i), GOP
Mary Williams, Dem
Briscoe Cain (i), GOP
Kayla Alix, Dem
Dennis Paul (i), GOP
Bryan Henry, Dem
Tom Oliverson (i), GOP
Alma Allen (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff
Elvonte Patton, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Gina Calanni (i), Dem
Mike Schofield, GOP
Sandra Moore, Dem
Jim Murphy (i), GOP
Ann Johnson, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Ruby Powers, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Sarah Davis (i), GOP
Jon Rosenthal (i), Dem
Justin Ray, GOP
John Bucy (i), Dem
Mike Guevara, GOP
Gene Wu (i), Dem
Akilah Bacy, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Jenifer Pool, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Lacey Hull, GOP
Jarvis Johnson (i), Dem
Armando Walle (i), Dem
Senfronia Thompson (i), Dem
Jerry Davis, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Harold Dutton (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff
Jason Rowe, GOP
Ana Hernandez (i), Dem
Mary Ann Perez (i), Dem
Tony Salas, GOP
Christina Morales (i), Dem
Martha Fierro, GOP
Shawn Thierry (i), Dem
Garnet Coleman (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff
Aurelia Wagner, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Anna Eastman, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Penny Shaw, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Luis LaRotta, GOP
Hubert Vo (i), Dem
Lily Truong, GOP
Michael Walsh, Dem
Valoree Swanson (i), GOP