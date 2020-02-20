SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 19, 2020

Roger Dale Clark, 55, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia (3 charges); possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; vehicle not registered; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; owner must secure registration; no inspection stickers; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); no vehicle insurance.