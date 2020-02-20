SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 19, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 19, 2020.
David Wayne Blessitt, 35, Lake Charles: Child desertion (3 charges).
Kristy Lea Leadingham, 37, Lake Charles: ARDC detainer.
Briggitte Renee Reed, 57, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; attempted parole detainer.
Albert Zachary Jenkins, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer; obstruction of public passages; contraband in a penal institutions; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Landon Scott Romero, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Alexander Casas, 21, Edinburg, TX: Pedestrians on highways; disturbing the peace.
Roland Anthony Authement Jr., 60, Westlake: Creation, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Morris Richard Ledet, 48, Ragley: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Lanney Aundre Smith, 57, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Blake Austin Dowell, 19, DeQuincy: Probation violation (2 charges).
Shawn Hamilton Guillory, 48, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief.
Santanna Huntley Holman, 35, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Antuan Shalveya Johnson, 21, Channelview, TX: Trespassing.
Roger Dale Clark, 55, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia (3 charges); possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; vehicle not registered; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; owner must secure registration; no inspection stickers; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); no vehicle insurance.
Justin Michael Marks, 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding.
Ricky Dwayne Willis II, 29, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; possession of stolen things worth under $1,000; possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; obstruction of justice; littering; failure to stop or yield; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; failure to obey traffic signals; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; instate detainer; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kennedy Paul Polidore, 39, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Kyle Robert Dore, 36, Delcambre: Federal detainer.
Huy Vanduc Nguyen, 48, Houston, TX: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; resisting an officer; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Roger James Lee, 53, Cleveland, TX: Theft under $1,000; identity theft worth $1,000 or more.
Amber Lynn Ardoin, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Debbie Lynn Rome, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miguel Angel Cruz Sr., 53, Houston, TX: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Kendrick Wayne Payne, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); criminal mischief.
Joshua Nathan Perkins, 21, DeQuincy: Instate detainer.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.