McNeese announces spring football schedule with spring game set for April 25

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - First-year football coach Frank Wilson has announced the spring practice schedule for the McNeese Cowboys – 15 practices that will cover six weeks, beginning on Tuesday, March 17 and ending on Monday, April 27.
The annual spring game will take place on Saturday, April 25.
The Cowboys will conduct 11 of their 15 practices in the first four weeks then will be off for spring break April 10-18 before returning to the practice field on Tuesday, April 21.
McNeese returns an abundance of starters from both sides of the ball from last year’s team that finished 7-5 to capture its 15th consecutive winning season, the longest current streak in all of FCS.
Offensively, quarterback Cody Orgeron returns behind center after a stellar season where he threw for 2,628 yards and 24 touchdowns on 202 of 348 passing.
His two top targets – Cyron Sutton (67 catches for 950 yards and 9 TDs) and Trevor Begue (55-827-10) also return. Other player with starting experience that are returning are TE Jacob Logan (3-32), RB Elijah Mack (533 yards, 4 TDs), RB J’Cobi Skinner (244 yds, 1 TD), OL Jamarus Bolding, OL Cutter Leftwich, OL Caleb Gary, OL Calvin Barkat, and OL Demarcus Thomas.
Defensively, all-conference defensive back Colby Burton will return after missing pretty much the entire 2019 season after breaking an ankle in the season opener against Southern. First team all-conference cornerback Darion Dunn will also be back for his senior season as will DB Cory McCory, who garnered second team all-SLC honors in 2019.
Dunn led the conference with five interceptions on the year and ranked second on the team with 11 pass break ups and 16 total passes defended. McCoy topped the team and league with 18 passes defended and 15 pass break ups to go along with 48 tackles.
Andre Sam is another starter that will return. The safety finished fifth on the team with 51 tackles to go along with one interception and six pass break ups.
The Cowboys lost three on the defensively line to graduation, including Defensive Player of the Year Chris Livings, but will return Cody Roscoe who earned all-SLC third team honors. Roscoe ranked second on the team last year with nine sacks and 11 tackles for a loss while recording 42 total tackles.
Other defensive players with staring experience that will return include LB Kordell Williams, LB Andrew Hyacinth, DB Gabe Foster, DL Damien DeGruy and DL Camron Peterson.
In special teams, punter Bailey Raborn will return for his final season. The senior did all the kicking last season – punting, kickoffs and FG/PAT but will likely handle just punts this year after averaging 41.6 yards per punt in 2019 with 32 downed inside the 20 yard line and 18 that went for 50 yards or more.
Wilson was named McNeese’s 17th head coach on January 16 after Sterlin Gilbert left to become the offensive coordinator at Syracuse.
A Louisiana native, Wilson previously was the head coach at UTSA for four seasons where he guided the young program to its first-ever bowl game in his first season and bowl eligibility in his first two years.
2020 McNeese Football Spring Practice Schedule
Practice #1 – Tuesday, March 17
Practice #2 – Thursday, March 19
Practice #3 – Saturday, March 21
Practice #4 – Tuesday, March 24
Practice #5 – Thursday, March 26
Practice #6 – Saturday, March 28
Practice #7 – Tuesday, March 31
Practice #8 – Thursday, April 2
Practice #9 – Saturday, April 4
Practice #10 – Monday, April 6
Practice #11 – Wednesday, April 8
Spring Break – April 10-18
Practice #12 – Tuesday, April 21
Practice #13 – Thursday, April 23
Practice #14 – Saturday, April 25 – Spring Game – TBA
Practice #15 – Monday, April 27
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.