Local volunteers head to Rwanda to help with autism efforts

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -For those living with autism, local resources play a big deal in helping live sustainable lives--but what if you live in a country where life’s basic necessities are sometimes hard to come by.
“We reached out to the founder of the school, made the connection and that’s how our journey in Rwanda began,” said St. Nicholas Center Outreach Coordinator Tauscha Kordisch.
A story of survival is what inspired 10 volunteers from Southwest Louisiana to set out on a mission to spread education to one of the world’s most impoverished countries.
“A woman named Immaculée who’s originally from Rwanda and went through the Rwanda genocide..her best friend was a founder of a school in Rwanda and they needed training for their teachers," said Kordisch.
And although this isn’t her first mission trip to the school, Kordisch said it’s evident how so many countries outside of the United States are basically starting at square one, when it comes to educating children on the spectrum.
"On our very first trip, there were no toys, we couldn't find pieces of paper to write notes...they were threading bottle caps to practice counting."
Autism Rwanda is a small-tuition based school that serves roughly 30 children between the ages of 2 to 16. For volunteers like Sharon Stineman, this mission trip is not only about teaching...for her, it hits closer to home.
“I had a grandson that came to St. Nicholas and this school did miracles for him...so I wanted to give back to help out due to what they’ve done for my grandson," said Stineman.
While the main focus of the mission trip is education, volunteers say through projects such as gardening, and by providing classroom aids like Ipads--that it will not only reach the children but send a clear message to leaders about providing resources for adults as well.
“We have houses here for 12 adults on the spectrum and learning that in Rwanda there are no support services for adults there...I love the idea that I can work with the school and teens and help families plan for their futures," said Amy Donald, Exec. Dir. Autism Services SWLA. "We’ll also have the opportunity to work with government officials on future infrastructure and how they can support these individuals for the rest of their life.”
The group will travel to Rwanda Sat, Feb. 22 and will provide training until Feb. 29.
Kordisch said they hope to continue their partnership with Autism Rwanda when the training is over.
