Local high school choir performs with Foreigner

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic High School choir got a chance of a lifetime as they took the stage with legendary rock 'n’ roll band Foreigner at the Golden Nugget on Saturday.
The choir performed with the group on their hit song “I Want to Know What Love Is.”
As the musicians tour across the country, they are joined by local choirs so they can get a little taste of what it feels like to be a real-life rock star.
“My heart is beating fast as you’re talking about it right now," senior Sophie Tassin said. "I’m so excited, I love performing and just that big of a crowd just makes my brain […] I’m speechless just talking about it right now.”
The choir performed in front of 2,600 people - their largest crowd yet.
“I am super excited because you know as a musician you kind of dream of that," senior John Downer said. "You know feeling that rush of playing to a huge crowd and doing it with such like rock legends, it’s like what more could you ask for?”
The choir will also receive a $500 donation from the band to go towards their program.
