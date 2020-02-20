Lake Charles woman queen of Washington Mardi Gras

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Lake Charles was in the spotlight in Washington D.C. last month with the annual Washington Mardi Gras and this year's 72nd queen hails from Lake Charles.
Those who have been there say there's nothing like it. And the Washington Mardi Gras 2020 was all the more significant to Southwest Louisiana because the queen is Madeline Michele Noble who is the daughter of Dr. And Mrs. John Noble of Lake Charles.
"The selection was performed by Congressman Higgins, in consultation with the Krewe, and so her being the first queen that I know of was very important,” said John Noble.
Queen Madeline attends school in Dallas. Her father says the whole experience was incredible.
"It was the most memorable experience of my life. Four days of great fun, pageantry, revelry and it was just magnificent to have so many people from Lake Charles, Louisiana there and from all of Southwest Louisiana, enjoying comradery with the rest of the citizens of our state," said Noble.
Anne Monlezun spearheaded many Mardi Gras traditions in this area during the 1980s. She says the Washington celebration is extremely popular.
"Currently to this day it's the most sought-after party that there is in Washington D.C. Everybody is vying to go and there may be 3000 that attend, but it's a lot of politicians," said Monlezun.
She explains it started years ago for Louisianians in D.C. who couldn't be home for Mardi Gras. She says 2020 Queen Madeline Michelle Noble made Lake Charles proud.
“Madeline was a beautiful representation for Lake Charles. She was poised, she was just as calm and beautiful, a natural beauty both in and we were so proud to have her. She was beautiful,” said Monlezun.
Though much of the idea is to have a good time, Monlezun and Noble agree there's more.
"It is an important way for us to network with people throughout the state and I made many, many influential contacts just by being there," said Noble.
"Our politicians are able to entertain other politicians from around the United States and then it also us to be on the map because all the politicians report back home of
What they're doing," said Noble.
Not everyone gets to go to the Washington Mardi Gras but pictures and costumes from past events can be seen at the Mardi Gras museum in Lake Charles.
