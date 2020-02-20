Hometown Hero: J.D. Robinson

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - J.D. Robinson of Carlyss was a sergeant in the Army Medical Corps in World War 2. He served in the Pacific Theatre of the war starting in 1943. Robinson was part of the medical collecting company, retrieving wounded soldiers and bodies from the battlefield.
“I guess the best part of any of that, if it’s got a best part, is you don’t really know the guy,” recalled Robinson. “You know him, but it’s not like a roommate or you went to school with him. But he’s a face and he’s a man.”
One rescue involved a prisoner of war camp on Luzon.
"We got in there and it was a prisoner of war camp. They had people big as you and me that probably didn’t weigh 70 pounds. Sitting there drenched in their own urine. Just sitting there. "
Later in the war, he remembers being summoned on the ship’s main deck along with the other soldiers. They received good news from their commander.
“Complete silence. He said I just heard on the radio that our government dropped an atomic bomb on Japan and our president is suing for peace. No one knew what an atomic bomb was.”
Robinson served for a while in occupied Japan after they surrendered. He was called back into the Army during the Korean War and served at Ft. Polk. Robinson retired from Borden in Lake Charles.
