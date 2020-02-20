Home runs from Brinlee and Perrin lead Cowgirls to 3-1 win over ULM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the second straight game McNeese softball came from behind early in the game to pick up a 3-1 win over Louisiana-Monroe here Wednesday night behind solo homeruns from Haylee Brinlee and Toni Perrin.
McNeese (10-2) trailed 1-0 in the second inning following a wild pitch that allowed the Warhawks (3-7) to take the early. That lead didn’t last long as Brinlee led the bottom half of the inning with the solo shot to left field that tied the game one apiece. The homerun is the second of her career.
Neither team managed to push any runs across until the fifth inning when McNeese scored two runs to take a 3-1 lead. Perrin’s one out solo homerun to straightaway centerfield gave the Cowgirls a 2-1 lead. Adriana Ramirez followed Perrin with a walk. Pinch runner Jil Poullard stole second and went to third on a ground out to short by Sara Geier. Pinch hitter Kristan Deitz came up with a key single through the left side to score Poullard for the 3-1 lead.
ULM got one runner on base of a Kennedy Page single down the right field line but Brenique Wright snagged the ball after a one hop to hole Page to a single. Whitney Tate struck out Kelsey Giddens and Jacelyn Buck lined out to second for the third out.
Tate got a ground out back to her then struck out the next two batters in the top of the seventh to seal the victory.
Tate picked up the win in relief of starter Caroline Settle to improve to 2-0 on the season. She allowed two hits with four strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings, retiring seven of the nine batters faced.
Settle gave up three hits and three walks with one strikeout in 4 2/3 innings.
McNeese will play its third straight tournament in as many weekends when they travel to Youngsville to take part in the Southeastern Louisiana Mardi Mambo Friday through Sunday.
SCORING
T2- ULM took the early lead on wild pitch (ULM-1, McN-0)
B2- Haylee Brinlee solo homerun (McN-1, ULM-1)
B5- Toni Perrin solo homerun; RBI pinch hit single by Kristan Deitz (McN-3, ULM-1)
