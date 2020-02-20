Home runs from Brinlee and Perrin lead Cowgirls to 3-1 win over ULM

Neither team managed to push any runs across until the fifth inning when McNeese scored two runs to take a 3-1 lead. Perrin’s one out solo homerun to straightaway centerfield gave the Cowgirls a 2-1 lead. Adriana Ramirez followed Perrin with a walk. Pinch runner Jil Poullard stole second and went to third on a ground out to short by Sara Geier. Pinch hitter Kristan Deitz came up with a key single through the left side to score Poullard for the 3-1 lead.