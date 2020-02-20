Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Anna Makurat and Megan Walker each scored 18 points and No. 6 UConn secured a share of its seventh straight American Athletic Conference regular-season title Wednesday with a 74-31 rout of Tulane. Olivia Nelson-Ododa recorded her sixth double-double of the season, her first since December, scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. The Huskies have won all 114 regular-season games since the formation of the AAC and all six conference tournaments. Krystal Freeman and Irina Parau each scored seven points to lead Tulane, which has lost five in a row and six of its last seven.