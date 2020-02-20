Former Westlake pastor sentenced in federal court to 60 years in prison for sex crimes

Former minister John Michael Ward has been sentenced in federal court to 60 years in prison for production of child pornography. He still faces charges in state district court.
By Johnathan Manning | February 20, 2020 at 2:54 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 2:55 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A former pastor in Westlake was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 60 years in prison.

John Michael Ward, 45, pleaded guilty on Nov. 19, 2019, to two counts of production of child pornography.

He was sentenced to 30 years on each charge, to run consecutively. Should he get out of prison, he will also be under supervision for the rest of his life.

He still faces charges in state district court.

Ward was the pastor at Bellview Baptist Church in Westlake when he was arrested in 2019 for raping a child over two years, beginning when the child was 10.

