Former Westlake pastor sentenced in federal court to 60 years in prison for sex crimes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A former pastor in Westlake was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 60 years in prison.
John Michael Ward, 45, pleaded guilty on Nov. 19, 2019, to two counts of production of child pornography.
He was sentenced to 30 years on each charge, to run consecutively. Should he get out of prison, he will also be under supervision for the rest of his life.
Ward was the pastor at Bellview Baptist Church in Westlake when he was arrested in 2019 for raping a child over two years, beginning when the child was 10.
