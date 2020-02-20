FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy and colder today; parades looking better through Mardi Gras

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With more rain on the way this morning coupled with cooler temperatures, bundle up and stay dry as you head this morning with incoming showers still on the way through the morning hours. With the colder temperatures already in place, it will feel raw and nasty out there today as temperatures hover in the upper 40s to around 50 most of the morning and afternoon. The best chance of rain will be during the morning, with some breaks by this afternoon before coming to an end this evening.