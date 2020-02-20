FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy and colder today; parades looking better through Mardi Gras

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With more rain on the way this morning coupled with cooler temperatures, bundle up and stay dry as you head this morning with incoming showers still on the way through the morning hours. With the colder temperatures already in place, it will feel raw and nasty out there today as temperatures hover in the upper 40s to around 50 most of the morning and afternoon. The best chance of rain will be during the morning, with some breaks by this afternoon before coming to an end this evening.
Rain should be ending just in time for the Lighted Boat Parade on Lake Charles tonight at 7:00 p.m., but make sure to stay bundled up as temperatures fall through the 40s along with wind chill values in the upper 30s. Winds will be the main issue for the boats this evening, as gusts to around 25 mph will create some white caps on the lake, so use extreme caution if you’ll be one of the boats on the water tonight. A Gale Watch goes into effect for the coastal waters this evening beginning at 6:00 p.m. through Friday morning.
Wind chill values will be in the 20s as you send the kids out the door tomorrow morning with temperatures at or near freezing in our northern parishes. The good news for Friday is the sunshine will quickly return and bring a much better feel to our previous gray days. Despite the sunshine though, it stays chilly through the day tomorrow with highs in the lower 50s. Cold but dry is the forecast for Friday evening, so no issues for any of the parade routes as temperatures drop through the 40s with feels like values in the upper 30s.
Saturday morning starts off rather chilly, with morning temperatures around freezing north and closer to 34 to 35 along the I-10 corridor, so the issue of frost and a light freeze is possible. Through the day, sunshine prevails and temperatures during the afternoon warm into the middle to upper 50s, so you’ll still want a jacket if outside. Rain chances look to hold off for much of the day Sunday, with the rain chances dropped to 20% for the Children’s Parade on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
The best chance of rain this weekend holds off until late Sunday night with another increase in rain and storms for Monday as our next cold front moves through during the afternoon. It’s looking less likely that rain will be around for Mardi Gras with partly cloudy skies in the forecast and highs on Tuesday in the 60s. Another cold front will push temperatures even lower by the middle of next week, with highs back into the 50s and lower temperatures at night with a couple of freezes possible again later on next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
