FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly and damp day, but sunshine returns just in time for the weekend

Friday the sunshine will finally return as we see high pressure building in and the clouds departing. This doesn’t mean we will warm up necessarily as we will see temperatures only warming into the lower 50′s for highs. So grab the coat as you head out the door to work and school in the morning and keep it around for the afternoon as it will be breezy as well with northerly winds around 1-15 with gust upwards of around 20 mph. The good news is sunshine will around all afternoon and it will be a clear evening if you have any plans to head out and catch a bite to eat or if you plan on heading out to catch the Mardi Gras parade. Make sure to keep the coat on, because temperatures will be falling as we head into the evening back into the middle and upper 40′s. Temperatures once again drop into the lower to middle 30′s for lows on Saturday night and a light freeze will be possible for areas to the north, with frost likely for many areas along the I-10 corridor and points northward. Sunshine remains as we head into Saturday with temperatures approaching 60 for the afternoon. All the Mardi Gras events on Saturday will be just fine, just take a jacket as we remain cool. We begin to see a warm up as we head into Sunday with lows only in the middle 40′s.