FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly and damp day, but sunshine returns just in time for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A rainy and chilly day across Southwest Louisiana as temperatures have been falling throughout the day. Rain is moving out of the region, but the temperatures will continue to fall through the overnight hours.
As we move into the rest of the afternoon the rain will continue to push off towards the east and we will begin to dry things out into the overnight hours. Temperatures will then be the story as we go into the overnight as they continue to drop from the upper 40′s to near 50, back into the lower to middle 40′s. The other thing to take note of is the wind as it will be very gusty from the north, which will cause the concern for wind chill across the area. Even though temperatures will be in the 40′s for the evening hours the wind chill will be dropping into the middle and upper 30′s, so regardless make sure to have the coat handy as it will be cold and make sure to have it handy for Friday morning with lows dropping into the middle and upper 30′s.
Friday the sunshine will finally return as we see high pressure building in and the clouds departing. This doesn’t mean we will warm up necessarily as we will see temperatures only warming into the lower 50′s for highs. So grab the coat as you head out the door to work and school in the morning and keep it around for the afternoon as it will be breezy as well with northerly winds around 1-15 with gust upwards of around 20 mph. The good news is sunshine will around all afternoon and it will be a clear evening if you have any plans to head out and catch a bite to eat or if you plan on heading out to catch the Mardi Gras parade. Make sure to keep the coat on, because temperatures will be falling as we head into the evening back into the middle and upper 40′s. Temperatures once again drop into the lower to middle 30′s for lows on Saturday night and a light freeze will be possible for areas to the north, with frost likely for many areas along the I-10 corridor and points northward. Sunshine remains as we head into Saturday with temperatures approaching 60 for the afternoon. All the Mardi Gras events on Saturday will be just fine, just take a jacket as we remain cool. We begin to see a warm up as we head into Sunday with lows only in the middle 40′s.
Sunday we watch for moisture and clouds to increase as we are awaiting the arrival of our next system, which looks to bring the chance of rain as we head into Sunday evening. As of now most of Sunday looks to remain dry and any events look just fine, the later events if you are still out about Sunday late afternoon and into the evening there could be a few showers beginning to pop up. Rain chances do increase as we head into Sunday night and Monday as the cold front approaches. As of now the rain looks to end Monday night just in time for Fat Tuesday and all of the Mardi Gras events with temperatures seasonable in the upper 60′s.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
