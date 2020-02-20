Cowgirls’ game-winning looks fall off the mark in 72-71 loss to UIW

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Three attempts at a game-winner with less than five seconds to play all fell off the mark as Incarnate Word held off the McNeese Cowgirls 71-71 here Wednesday night in Southland Conference women’s basketball action.
Regan Bolton put the Cowgirls on top 69-68 following a three-pointer with 1:03 to play to cap a 6-0 run, then after UIW’s Lunden Henry knocked down a layup with 41 seconds to play to put UIW back up 70-69, Damilola Balugun flipped the lead back to the Cowgirls on a jumper outside the paint to make it a 71-70 game with 23.5 seconds remaining.
Henry came up big for the Cardinals with an offensive board and was fouled on the putback. She hit two free throws with 12.7 seconds to play to put her team up 72-71 to set up the Cowgirls’ final possession.
Bolton had an open look at a three-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining as it fell off the mark but Balogun was there for the offensive rebound. But her short jumper bounced off the rim with 2.4 to play as the rebound fell into Shaela Gardner’s hands, who then laid it up with 1.2 to play where the ball rolled off the back of the rim as the buzzer sounded.
“To be honest, everyone hates to lose but we gave ourselves a chance to win,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “I’m proud of the effort. It would’ve been nice to get that one but we gave it all.”
Balogun recorded a double-double with 15 points and 15 boards to lead the Cowgirls (5-19, 2-13) while Kyla Hamilton and Gardner each scored 10.
UIW (12-12, 8-7) was led by Imani Robinson’s 17 points followed by Henry who came off the bench to score 16.
McNeese trailed 36-32 at the half and held a 28-27 lead after a Hamilton layup with 3:31 to play. That lead happened after UIW built a 27-21 lead with 5:38 to play. The Cowgirls answered with a 7-0 run that started with two Hamilton free throws then a Regan Bolton three-pointer to cut it to a 1-point deficit. Hamilton’s layup gave the Cowgirls their first lead of the game.
A Destiny Jenkins 3 for the Cardinals capped the first half scoring as UIW went into the break leading by four points.
McNeese connected on 40 percent from the field (26 for 65) while UIW shot 44.3 percent (27 for 61).
The Cowgirls will be back in action on Saturday when they host New Orleans at 1 p.m. Four seniors will be recognized in a pregame ceremony.
