Barataria one of several krewes making signature throws for parades

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Krewe of Barataria was hard at work on Barbe Street on Sunday afternoon, crafting signature throws for parade-goers to catch at Mardi Gras.
The krewe, based on French pirate Jean Lafitte, decorates hundreds of plastic skulls, each with a unique style.
Board member Stephanie Barrett said there’s a reason why no two skulls are alike.
“I don’t think we ever want anybody to think that they got something that somebody else has,” Barrett said. “That’s kind of the point of the signature throw, it’s something special."
Since 2017, the Krewe of Barataria has handed out personally decorated skulls, challenging other local krewes to get involved.
Colleen Phillips said the ideas start spreading on parade day lineup, when everyone’s mingling and waiting for the parade to start.
“We just kind of started like, ‘Hey, what’re you throwing? Hey, look what we’re throwing,' kind of thing and we just challenged them," Phillips said. “It was like ‘Ok, this is what we’re doing this year, what’re you bringing to the table next year?’”
Several krewes have their own signature throw. Krewe of Mystique decorates masks, Krewe du Sauvage throws decorated chalices and Krewe de Carnivale decided to decorate voodoo dolls.
Phillips said the skulls are not only special to your own krewe, but make great bartering tools for other coveted items.
With a glue gun in hand, there’s no limit to what you can make and Phillips says you don’t have to be an artist to decorate a throw.
“How can you mess up? There is no mess up, it’s just fun,” Phillips said. “That’s the thing, don’t take it too serious. It’s just fun.”
Look out for Barataria’s signature throw at the Children’s Day Parade on Sunday and the Krewe of Krewes Mardi Gras Parade on Tuesday. You can share the catch on social media using the hashtag, #BaratariaBooty.
Barataria will also throw queen cakes, which are muffins decorated with colorful sugar.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.