After attempted kidnapping, CPSO says parents should discuss “stranger danger” with kids

“I can’t stress enough to moms and dads at this point today, please have a talk about strangers with your child and explain to them how important it is to do just what this girl did. She ran, she was assertive, she took care of herself again, went above and beyond to videotape what was going on to her. All of that, in my opinion, will help us convict what I would call a predator," Mancuso said.