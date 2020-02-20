After attempted kidnapping, CPSO says parents should discuss “stranger danger” with kids

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Investigators say a 14-year-old was almost kidnapped last week when walking to school near Louisiana Avenue.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said because of her bravery, she very well could have saved her own life.
“I would like to take all the credit, that we’re just a great police department, but this girl was just as good a witness you could ever want because of her actions," Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.
The girl was walking to school last week, when she said she was approached by a stranger — now identified as Sean Kelley — who told her to get in his car. She was able to get away and immediately reported what happened to the sheriff’s office crossing guard outside of her school.
“We had a great car description, great description of the person. She even had the presence of mind to turn her video recorder on her phone while all this was going on and actually got a really good picture of his face," Mancuso said.
Mancuso said because she recorded the encounter, they were able to identify Kelley and ultimately arrest him on a charge of simple kidnapping.
“Through our investigation, through interviewing people, it does look like he did encounter other people at some point and ask if they would come and let him take photos of them, if they would like to do some modeling. So, if anybody else is out there who has encountered this man, we’d love to talk to you. It’s just going to help our case," Mancuso said.
Mancuso and the Calcasieu Parish School board hope this incident will spark a conversation at schools and at home about “stranger danger”.
“Like our posters say, if you see something out of place, tell someone, let someone know. Tell a teacher, tell a principal, tell a crossing guard, or, if you need to, call 911," Holly Holland, spokesperson for the school board, said.
“I can’t stress enough to moms and dads at this point today, please have a talk about strangers with your child and explain to them how important it is to do just what this girl did. She ran, she was assertive, she took care of herself again, went above and beyond to videotape what was going on to her. All of that, in my opinion, will help us convict what I would call a predator," Mancuso said.
Several viewers have asked why the bond for Kelley was set at $75,000. We reached out to the judge who set that amount, but were told by Judge Sharon Wilson’s office she cannot comment on pending cases. At last check, Kelley has not posted bond.
