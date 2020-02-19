SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 18, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 18, 2020.
Freddie Brown, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Patrick Victor Akil Roberts, 29, Lake Charles: Strangulation; child endangerment; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Christopher Brett Hinton, 36, Baton Rouge: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia (3 charges); operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Jamey Jay Simon, 26, Hayes: Instate detainer.
Nicholas James Matthews, 22, Lake Charles: Attempted armed robbery; criminal conspiracy; possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon; theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; theft of a firearm.
Michael Storm Dennis, 28, Vinton: Out of state detainer.
Juan Pablo Delajesus Ramierez-Perez, 35, Deer Park, TX: Filing or maintaining false records; injuring public records; forgery; unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for identification; federal detainer.
Danielle Keria Taylor, 22, Dallas, TX: Bank fraud (2 charges); instate detainer (2 charges).
Antuan Shalveya Johnson, 21, Vinton, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things under $1,000.
Amanda Faye Phelps, 41, Sulphur: Driving on divided highways; operating vehicles with a suspended license; criminal mischief; contempt of court.
Bishop Slade Dubroc, 25, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Jenson Kyle Sandifer, 32, Central: Possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000; first offense possession of stolen firearms.
Curtis Jospeh LeBlanc, 52, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Lacey Renee Shafer, 34, Starks: Battery of the infirm; domestic abuse.
David Justin Foux, 37, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Renier Hernandez Acosta, 42, Hialeah, FL: Probation violation; out of state detainer.
Nolan Peter Scallan Jr., 53, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Markeith Darel Guidry, 32, Vinton: Disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Courtney Shea Patten, 42, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Candace Babette Andrada, 35, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); using a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Deron Edmond Guidry, 50, Sulphur: Simple battery.
Damante Troy Stansberry, 20, Middletown, NY: First offense possession of stolen firearms.
Genaro Antonio Gamboa, 28, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
