Rapides grand jury indicts Oakdale man in 1980 cold case
Leo Laird (left) and Gary Haymon (right) have been arrested for the 1980 murder of Donna Gayle Brazzell (center). (Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
February 19, 2020 at 5:33 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 5:33 PM

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB / KPLC) - A Rapides Parish grand jury has indicted an Oakdale man in a cold case murder that investigators believe they solved last year.

Leo Laird, 64 of Oakdale, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, and aggravated kidnapping for the 1980 death of 18-year-old Donna Gayle Brazzell in Gardner. The grand jury returned a true bill on Tuesday.

Brazzell’s remains were found in November 1980, but went unidentified until 2019 when the LSU FACES Lab in Baton Rouge and a relative were able to make a positive identification. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office made the announcement about the identification and the arrests of Laird and a co-defendant, Gary Joseph Haymon, 54, of Oakdale, back in August. Haymon is currently serving a 49-year sentence in another case.

Laird is being represented by George Higgins. The case is being prosecuted by Christopher Bowman.

