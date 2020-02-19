Rapides grand jury indicts Oakdale man in 1980 cold case

Brazzell’s remains were found in November 1980, but went unidentified until 2019 when the LSU FACES Lab in Baton Rouge and a relative were able to make a positive identification. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office made the announcement about the identification and the arrests of Laird and a co-defendant, Gary Joseph Haymon, 54, of Oakdale, back in August. Haymon is currently serving a 49-year sentence in another case.