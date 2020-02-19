McNeese’s Arvie named SLC Field Athlete of Week for the second straight time

FRISCO, Texas – McNeese Cowgirl senior thrower Alanna Arvie has been named this week’s Southland Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for the second straight time, the league office announced on Wednesday.
Arvie set a new school record in the shot put last Friday at the Samford Bulldog Invite, throwing a first place mark 50-feet, 9.5 inches and breaking the old mark of 49-6 that was held by Nikki Hunter.
Her throw moved her up to a No. 3 ranking in the Southland Conference in the event and 63rd in the nation.
The Oberlin native also took first place in the weight throw event where she recorded a distance of 64-11.25. Arvie continues to rank atop the league in that event with a season-best mark of 66-10.75. She’s ranked 30th in the NCAA.
This is her third Southland Conference weekly award of the season.
Aleyah Donald earned honorable mention honors after placing first in the 60-meter dash.
Cowboy sprinter Kobe Nevills earned honorable mention honors by the league for his performance on Friday when he broke a 21-year old record in the 400- meters by running a 48.21 to capture first place while breaking the old mark of 48.24 held by Raymond Bennett and set in 1999.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will be back in action on Saturday when they take part in the Texas A&M Invitational in the final tune-up before the Southland Conference Indoor Championships on March 1-2 in Birmingham.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.