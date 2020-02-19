Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

HOUSTON (AP) — A Venezuelan teenager has been forced back to Mexico by U.S. government authorities who denied her claims that she was fleeing political repression and violence, even after they accepted the same claims from her father. The teenager, who has been identified by only her first name, Branyerly, is living alone in Matamoros, Mexico, across from Brownsville. U.S. border agents on Monday and again on Tuesday denied her request for parole or her request not to be sent back under the Trump administration's so-called “Remain in Mexico” program for migrants.