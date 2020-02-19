Jennings American Legion Hospital unveils new germ-fighting robot

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) -It’s been a horrible flu season, especially here in Louisiana.
However, some new germ-fighting technology is hoping to eliminate the chance of diseases like the flu from spreading.
A germ-zapping robot named Tru-D is the latest tool being used to fight superbugs at medical centers around the country, including Southwest Louisiana.
“Tru-D stands for total room ultraviolet disinfection,” said Infection Preventionist Phyllis Theriot.
Jennings American Legion Hospital is the first in our area to acquire Tru-D. The machine works by shining a U-V light, that is 1,000 times more intense than sunlight on medical surfaces...That’s everything from the beds, to surgical gowns, and curtains.
“We’re all human and when you clean something, you might miss something and might not realize that you miss it. This Tru-D will not miss, it will get it all,” said Theriot.
Theriot says hospital infections continue to be a serious problem. Over time they’ve had to worry about organisms becoming resistant to their standard cleaning practices.
“One that we are very concerned about is C. Diff. Colitis...it’s hard to kill and remove from the environment so this is just an extra step to make sure we kill it.”
In American hospitals alone, the CDC estimates 1.7 million infections and about 100,000 deaths, all attributed to infections people may come in contact within a healthcare setting.
- 32 percent of all healthcare-acquired infection are urinary tract infections
- 22 percent are surgical site infections
- 15 percent are pneumonia (lung infections)
- 14 percent are bloodstream infections
“The Coronavirus is hot in the media right now, but when you look in the U.S., flu cases are triple what the coronavirus is," said Mindy Hetzel, Exec. Dir. of Foundation & Marketing-Jennings American Legion Hospital. “We’re flipping beds constantly...The turnover is tremendous here and by turnover, I mean one patient in and making sure we take the time to clean that room properly--have Tru-d come in before we bring in another patient.”
The machine costs roughly $75,000, but it has paid off for the American Legion. The administration said they’ve seen a significant decrease in infections like C. Diff since introducing the device.
Jennings American Legion was able to acquire 2 Tru-D robots through funds donated from their annual Laugh4Life Benefit.
