Jennings American Legion Hospital unveils new germ-fighting robot

“The Coronavirus is hot in the media right now, but when you look in the U.S., flu cases are triple what the coronavirus is," said Mindy Hetzel, Exec. Dir. of Foundation & Marketing-Jennings American Legion Hospital. “We’re flipping beds constantly...The turnover is tremendous here and by turnover, I mean one patient in and making sure we take the time to clean that room properly--have Tru-d come in before we bring in another patient.”