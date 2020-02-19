Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quarterback Drew Brees says he intends to play for the New Orleans Saints again next season. The 41-year-old Brees announced his intention to “make another run at it” in what would be his 20th NFL season in a social media post on Tuesday. Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in completions with 6,867 as well as yards passing with 77,416 and touchdowns with 547. Brees was productive and led the Saints to the playoffs last season despite missing five games with a throwing hand injury. He completed 74.3% of his passes with 27 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored 21 points and No. 10 Kentucky made a timely string of 3-pointers in a 79-76 victory over LSU. Kentucky made seven of eight 3s in the second half. That's when graduate transfer Nate Sestina hit three, including two during an 8-0 run that widened the Wildcats' lead to 15 points with 5:14 to go. Nick Richards scored 13 points and blocked six shots for Kentucky, which has won five straight and nine of 10. Skylar Mays scored 17 points and Darius Days had 13 points and 11 rebounds for LSU. The Tigers have lost four of five.
UNDATED (AP) — Xavier Pinson scored a career-high 32 points on 9-of-13 shooting and missed just one free throw in 11 attempts and Missouri beat Ole Miss 71-68 on Tuesday night. Dru Smith added 17 points for the Tigers going 9 for 10 from the foul line. In Missouri’s win last Saturday over No. 11 Auburn, Pinson and Smith combined for 56 of the team’s 85 points. Both teams led for portions of the second half leading up to a tie at 63 with less than two minutes remaining. Pinson and Smith hit eight key free throws, and the Tigers’ defense held the Rebels to just four points. Breein Tyree led the Rebels with 29 points.