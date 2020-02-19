Heartfelt homecoming at Lake Charles Regional Airport

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A heartfelt reunion Monday night at the Lake Charles Regional Airport came at just the right time.
“Just overwhelmed with emotions. I haven’t seen him in a while. Just to hold him and have him here is just gonna be exciting and emotional for me," Chandra Thibodeaux said.
“I’m excited in so many ways but most excited he’s returning home safely," Ethel Thibodeaux said.
Sargent Mark Thibodeaux is a critical care flight paramedic who was deployed to Afghanistan in September and wasn’t expected stateside until June.
“Well, we sent a message through the red cross just asking that he come home to help me prepare because I’ll be having our twins very soon," Chandra Thibodeaux, Mark’s wife, said.
Mark was able to make it back to Lake Charles on Monday night for their seventh wedding anniversary.
“I didn’t expect he’d be able to get home so soon and I didn’t expect us to be able to spend our anniversary together. This is the best anniversary gift I’ve ever gotten," Chandra said.
Mark Thibodeaux said it was a day’s worth of traveling, but the destination made it all worth it.
“I’m just ecstatic to be home and I guess it’s fitting to be home on my anniversary and have the birth of some little twins coming along, getting the chance to see my family. Honestly, I just give credit to God and I’m just thankful to be back safe and sound and in good health," Mark said.
While he’s grateful to be with his family, he’s also looking forward to a few other things.
“Taking a long shower, sleeping in my own bed and not waking up anytime soon," Mark said.
Luckily for Thibodeaux and his family, he’s home for good from his deployment.
