FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances decrease through the day as temperatures drop

Temperatures are also on the drop after the warm and muggy feel we’ve had for the past few days. Don’t look for temperatures to warm up out of the 50s this afternoon, with clouds lingering and breezy northeasterly winds 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 at times. This will make for a much colder feel, especially with the dampness, so a jacket will be needed through the day. Through the evening, clouds will linger as temperatures drop through the lower 50s and hold steady much of the evening with the best chance of rain holding off until after midnight.