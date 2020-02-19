FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances decrease through the day as temperatures drop

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The cold front will continue to move through Southwest Louisiana through sunrise, dropping temperatures and leaving a few showers around for the morning commute, although most of the rain has come to an end short of a little drizzle in some spots. It’s probably be smart though just to carry a raincoat though as a few areas are still receiving rain.
Temperatures are also on the drop after the warm and muggy feel we’ve had for the past few days. Don’t look for temperatures to warm up out of the 50s this afternoon, with clouds lingering and breezy northeasterly winds 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 at times. This will make for a much colder feel, especially with the dampness, so a jacket will be needed through the day. Through the evening, clouds will linger as temperatures drop through the lower 50s and hold steady much of the evening with the best chance of rain holding off until after midnight.
The bulk of the heaviest rain is still on the way overnight tonight into the first half of the day Thursday. Rain chances will be on the increase after midnight as another disturbance moves across the state. Expect rain for the morning commute tomorrow and the bulk of the rain tapering off by tomorrow around. Additional rain amounts of around 1 inch are expected and temperatures tomorrow will again stay on the cool side with highs in the lower 50s.
Blustery and colder conditions set in Thursday evening, but the rain should be gone by the time the Lighted Boat Parade kicks off at 7:00 p.m. with a continued clearing of the skies Thursday night and plenty of sunshine ahead for Friday. A wonderful end to the week and kick off to the parades Friday evening will be in store with cold temperatures in the 40s for the Merchants Parade Friday evening and temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 for Saturday afternoon’s events.
There will be the chance of seeing some rain back by Sunday afternoon, so if you’ll be at the Children’s Parade you will want to have a poncho packed away along the parade route as some light showers begin arriving during the parade time. There are still some uncertainties regarding rain chances for next week, as models disagree on timing the next cold front, although Tuesday continues to favor a slightly drier forecast with temperatures in the 60s on Mardi Gras.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
