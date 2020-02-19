FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly and damp day across Southwest Louisiana, temperatures falling for Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a chilly and showery day across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen showers moving through especially north of I-10.
Going through the rest of the evening we can expect temperatures to hold very steady and maybe warm a degree or so. Rain chances remain low along and south of I-10 until the early morning hours of Thursday, but scattered showers will still be possible for areas to the north especially towards Vernon. Rain chances will be increasing as we go overnight as the cold front begins to move closer to the area with our highs for Thursday occurring likely just after midnight. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50′s early Thursday morning and slowly dropping as we move into the afternoon hours as the front pushes through. Rain totals are in the amount of a quarter to half an inch with some areas picking up a little more where some of the heavier rain sets up.
Thursday morning go ahead and grab that rain jacket and umbrella as there will be a good coverage of rain across Southwest Louisiana as it moves in from the northwest. Temperatures are cool once again as we see temperatures in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s. These temperatures will slowly drop as we go through the day with the rain coming to an end as we head into the afternoon hours from north to south. Temperatures heading into Thursday evening back into the middle 40′s. We finally begin to clear out as we head into the overnight hours as we see mostly clear skies as we wake up on Friday morning, but as we clear out that means temperatures will be falling as we head overnight as lows will be back in the upper 30′s.
Friday as some of the Mardi Gras events begin to get under way we will finally see the sunshine returning, but temperatures will be very chilly as highs will only be in the middle 50′s. Have the coat handy as you head out on Friday morning with lows in the middle to upper 30′s, and even with ample sunshine we still see temperatures slow to warm. Friday evening plans will be just fine as we see clear skies, but the difference will be temperatures as we drop quickly into the upper 40′s so anyone head out to the parades make sure to have the coat with you. Saturday is looking nice as well as we may see a few high clouds beginning to work their way in during the afternoon, but we do remain dry. Temperatures start out cold Saturday with lows in the lower to middle 30′s with areas of frost possible. Heading into Sunday, we begin to watch for the arrival of our next front as showers will be possible as we head into the late afternoon with highs in the upper 60′s. That trend continues into Monday as we see a few showers around with temperatures nearing 70, but as we head into the end of the week we see temperatures dropping back into the 50′s behind the front.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
