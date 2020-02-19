FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly and damp day across Southwest Louisiana, temperatures falling for Thursday

Friday as some of the Mardi Gras events begin to get under way we will finally see the sunshine returning, but temperatures will be very chilly as highs will only be in the middle 50′s. Have the coat handy as you head out on Friday morning with lows in the middle to upper 30′s, and even with ample sunshine we still see temperatures slow to warm. Friday evening plans will be just fine as we see clear skies, but the difference will be temperatures as we drop quickly into the upper 40′s so anyone head out to the parades make sure to have the coat with you. Saturday is looking nice as well as we may see a few high clouds beginning to work their way in during the afternoon, but we do remain dry. Temperatures start out cold Saturday with lows in the lower to middle 30′s with areas of frost possible. Heading into Sunday, we begin to watch for the arrival of our next front as showers will be possible as we head into the late afternoon with highs in the upper 60′s. That trend continues into Monday as we see a few showers around with temperatures nearing 70, but as we head into the end of the week we see temperatures dropping back into the 50′s behind the front.