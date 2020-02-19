District judge removed from murder case

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - District Court Judge Mike Canaday has been recused from a 1998 homicide case.
Presiding over the motion to recuse, Judge Clayton Davis ruled Tuesday afternoon that Canaday must recuse himself from Dennis Bartie's homicide case.
Bartie is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rose Born, found stabbed to death in her donut shop in 1998.
Defense attorneys Todd Clemons and Adam Johnson have been arguing that Canaday abused his discretion by always siding with the prosecution.
In a motion to recuse, the defense listed rulings by Canaday that were overturned on appeal.
