Cowgirls come from behind to defeat South Alabama 6-2

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese softball overcame a 2-1 deficit in the fifth inning here Tuesday night to pick up a 6-2 win over South Alabama to improve to 9-2 on the year.
The Cowgirls got off to a slow offensive start and couldn’t get the timely hits in the first three innings.
McNeese broke a scoreless game in the fourth inning on a squeeze bunt by Gracie DeVall that scored Tayler Strother.
The Jaguars (4-6) took a 2-1 lead the next inning on a solo homerun and a Cowgirl error but the Cowgirl bats came alive in the next two innings and the Cowgirls scored five runs on five hits to take a 6-2 lead.
Haylee Brinlee’s double to right centerfield in the fifth inning scored two runs to put the Cowgirls up 3-2. McNeese tacked on three more runs in the sixth behind a leadoff triple by Toni Perrin, a DeVall fielder’s choice and a pinch-hit single by Kaylee Lopez to extend the lead to 6-2.
McNeese picked up seven hits including two extra base hits. Lauren Brown led the offense with a 2 for 3 plate appearance while DeVall, Brinlee and Lopez all coming away with two RBI.
The Cowgirls will face UL-Monroe Wednesday night beginning at 6:30 p.m.
SCORING
B4- Cowgirls take a 1-0 lead on a squeeze bunt by Gracie DeVall that scored Tayler Strother from third. Strother reached base on a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch then went to third on a ground out by Toni Perrin. McN-1, USA-0
T5- The Jaguars tie the game on a one out solo homerun by Abby Krzywiecki then take the lead on a Cowgirl error. McN-1, USA-2
B5- McNeese takes a 3-2 lead on a double to right center by Haylee Brinlee that scored pinch runner Jil Poullard and Cori McCrary. McN-3, USA 2
B6- Toni Perrin led off with a triple down the left field line then scored on a fielder’s choice by DeVall. A pinch hit single to right field by Kaylee Lopez scored two more McN-6, USA-2
