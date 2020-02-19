Cowboys fall to Louisiana Tech, 7-4

KEY INNINGS 2nd | In the top half of the inning, the Cowboys held the Bulldogs scoreless. In the bottom of the inning, McNeese scored the games first run. Jake Dickerson and Brett Whelton started out with back-to-back singles, followed by Peyton Johnson bunting into a fielder’s choice resulting in Dickerson being thrown out at third. With two men still on, Julian Gonzales drew the walk to load the bases for Payton Harden. Harden plated Whelton for the Cowboys first run of the game by beating out the 6-4-3 double play attempt. Cowboys led 1-0 after the second inning.