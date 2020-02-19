Boil advisory issued for parts of Beauregard Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A boil advisory is in effect for some areas in Beauregard Parish due to an emergency repair of a broken water line.
The areas affected are: Burns Clark Rd, Pickering Road, Raymond Pickering Rd, Hugh Myers Rd, Arthur Williams, Alvie Williams, Harold Williams Rd, and parts of South Bearhead Rd in this vicinity, the statement said.
Beauregard Parish advises residents to boil your water for 1 full minute before consuming it. The boil advisory will be rescinded once there are clear samples from the Department of Health and Hospitals.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.