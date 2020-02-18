SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 17, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 17, 2020.
Chassity Dawn Breax, 31, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
Wilbert Ned, 38, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Bryan Alexander Pete, 32, Beaumont, TX: Out of state detainer (2 charges); contempt of court.
Michael Wayne Pettifield Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Kayla Denee Stewart, 29, Kerville, TX: Probation violation.
Brynnlee Ranee Amos, 24, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Roy Harold Woodard, 49, Crosby, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense carrying of weapons; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling (3 charges); theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; attempted burglary of an inhabited dwelling; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Moses Anthony Figueroa, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; second offense domestic abuse.
Jessica Rachelle Barber, 33, Hermon: ARDC detainer.
Donald Ray Pitre, 60, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Terrance Louis Victorian, 44, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Dillon David Ward, 22, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; creation, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Marcel James George, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Tyrek Axavier Combre, 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Michael Alan Tingler, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jonathan Christian Tyler Roberts, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first or second child endangerment via DWI; violations of protective orders; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Lorenza Jamal Fontenot, 44, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Racquelle Latoya Thibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Harassment; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched license plate; no motor vehicle insurance in vehicle; contempt of court.
Christopher Michael Welch, 47, Hackberry: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Taylor D’Nay Pruett, 28, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; violations of protective orders.
Jennifer Lynn Ripley, 35, New London, WI: Armed robbery.
Rene Washington, 51, Houston, TX: Money laundering.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.