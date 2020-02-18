Sulphur and DeRidder are two of the safest cities in Louisiana

“Property crimes were down in 2019 from 2018,” Chief Craig Richard with the DeRidder Police Department said. “Violent crimes were down from fifteen in 2018 to six in 2019. Our homicide rate was the same. Three in ’18 and three in ’19. Sex crimes were up this year from eight to twenty-four. Person crimes went from ten in ’18 to eleven in ’19 and our financial crimes were nineteen in 2019 and seventeen in 2018.”