Sulphur businessman headed for Shark Tank in New York City

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A Sulphur businessman is headed for New York City next month, because of his invention.
He’s to pitch his product to investors on the show, Shark Tank.
Frank Cates owns Frank’s A.C. and Refrigeration business in Sulphur and his work frequently involves stopping leaks when air conditioner drain lines get clogged.
Those clogged drain lines are often discovered when water starts leaking through ceilings and stain them.
But Cates has invented a device that keeps the lines from getting clogged.
“It’ll keep the lines flushed out, keeps them sparkling clean all the time. The algae won’t even have time to grow in,” said Cates.
So, he calls his invention the Algae Eraser and he has been invited to pitch it on Shark Tank, where inventors compete for backing from big money investors.
“I’m in talks with a few people about manufacturing and that’s one reason why I’m going to New York. I’m working on a license agreement and if I can get that, that way I’ve got somebody else doing all the manufacturing and packaging for me. But, if not, the other option is I can set up shop here and start manufacturing it myself.” said Cates.
The Algae Eraser is already working successfully in some of his customers homes. He’s excited to go to New York though he admits...
“I’m nervous as crap to tell you the truth. It’s going to be kind of like the Beverly Hillbillies, going to New York, you know. But I believe I’ll be alright. I believe in my product. I don’t mind talking about it, so I think I’ll be okay,” he said.
If nothing else, he says the family wants to make a vacation out of it. And it’s his first time to New York. Though the Algae Eraser is his first invention he says he’s already got a couple of other things in the works.
Cates expects to head to New York at the beginning of March. He expects to make a preliminary pitch and, if accepted, then advances to the next level.
No word of any air date yet.
