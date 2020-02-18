Sheriff’s Office: Man attempts to kidnap 14-year-old girl walking to school

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl walking to school, Calcasieu Parish officials said.
Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said that Safe School Officers at a local middle school were advised on Wednesday, Feb. 12, of a 14-year-old girl being approached by an unknown male while walking to school near Louisiana Avenue.
The girl told detectives that a man in an SUV approached her with a gun and told her to get in his vehicle, Vincent said. She ran from him, but he caught up to her, got out of his vehicle and attempted to grab her. She was able to get away and immediately reported the incident to crossing guards.
Detectives were able to obtain a description of the vehicle, along with video surveillance in the area of the incident, Vincent said. The vehicle was located traveling on I-10 on Sunday, Feb. 16.
The driver, Sean M. Kelley, of Lake Charles, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for attempted simple kidnapping. Judge Sharon Wilson set his bond at $75,000.
Det. Michael G. Miller is the lead investigator.
