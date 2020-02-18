Police chief: Neighbor abducted and killed 6-year-old Faye Swetlik

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Cayce Department of Public Safety said a neighbor abducted and killed 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.
CDPS Director Byron Snellgrove said 30-year-old Coty Taylor, whose body was located in the same Cayce neighborhood as Swetlik, was the sole perpetrator of the crime.
According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Swetlik died from asphyxiation and was killed a few hours after she was abducted.
“There are no adequate words to express the depth of our sadness for Faye’s parents,” Fisher said.
Police said after Swetlik died, Taylor moved Swetlik’s body during the night behind town homes in the neighborhood where she was eventually found.
Authorities said Taylor died by suicide and was located shortly after investigators found Swetlik’s body.
“For the entire Cayce community, the loss of Faye Marie Swetlik will never leave our hearts or our minds,” Snellgrove said. “But it is my hope as we gather here today, we can start to process this horrific crime and grieve the loss of this precious life.”
“To Faye’s mother and father, my heart -- like so many others -- breaks for you,” Fisher said. “I know that there is nothing that I can say to bring any comfort or peace. I am so deeply sorry for what you are going through, and for the loss of your precious baby girl. No parent should ever have to know such pain. You are, and will be, in our thoughts and prayers.”
Investigators found Swetlik’s body Thursday morning in a wooded area near the entrance to her Churchill Heights neighborhood following a search of the 6-year-old who was last seen in her front yard.
The discovery was made after officers found “significant” evidence inside a trash can in the form of a child’s polka dot boot and a soup ladle with dirt in it.
Snellgrove said he just happened to be on scene and when he saw those items and called for an additional search of a wooded area behind some town homes. As assistance was coming, the chief said he found Swetlik’s body.
A short time later, officers were notified of a man bleeding in a back patio nearby. When officers arrived they found Taylor’s body.
According to Snellgrove, DNA from both crime scenes connected the pieces of the crime.
Snellgrove said Taylor was interviewed Wednesday afternoon, was cooperative and gave consent for agents to search his home. Snellgrove reported that the agents did not see any type of evidence to show he was involved in Faye’s disappearance at that time.
Authorities said Taylor lived in a home approximately 500 feet away from the Swetlik’s home.
Swetlik had been last seen by her mother in their yard on Feb. 10 at approximately 3:45 p.m.
The family reported her missing at 5 p.m., prompting a three-day search that involved hundreds of law enforcement officials from the Cayce Department of Public Safety, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the FBI.
Taylor had ties to the Lowcountry, attending and graduating from Bluffton High School in 2007, the Beaufort County School District confirmed. USC said he spent three years there before withdrawing.
Police said on Friday Taylor had no criminal record and was not known to police. But they did speak with him early during the week as the search for Swetlik was underway.
Video of Swetlik released Monday by her grandmother provided a firsthand look at the child’s personality. In one clip, she tells her grandmother she loves her and in a second, she jumps around in a puddle, wearing a shirt that says “Love.”
Faye’s parents made their first known public appearance at a vigil Saturday night. Hundreds of community members have been dropping off taddy bears and flowers and have lit candles and prayed for her.
A public memorial for Faye Swetlik has been scheduled at Trinity Baptist Church this Friday at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, the funeral home in Lexington County that is handling Swetlik’s final arrangements said the cost of the funeral had been covered and the family would not have to pay for it.
