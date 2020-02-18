Local high school senior starts Prom Dress Project

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Prom season is right around the corner and for many, the event can be costly.
This is why one local senior is challenging the community to step up and help girls who may not be able to afford that prom dress.
“Clean out your closet, there’s no point in leaving them in there to collect dust,” says Kayla White, the senior who started the project.
White attends Lake Charles College Prep. She’s been lucky to go to several school dances throughout her four years at school and she says for her last prom, she wants to give back.
“I’m donating dresses that I’ve worn to the ones who can’t afford it because I know it’s really hard for people to get what they want,” White says.
According to White, she’s been going to Rhinestone Runway on Ryan Street for dresses since middle school, so it is only fitting that they’re helping too.
Victoria Huber, the owner of Rhinestone says “When she came to us with her story we thought it would be great to donate jewelry to go with these dresses to help out maybe some local girls that needed a dress for prom who couldn’t afford one.”
Huber says being able to do this means the world.
“I’ve been in the dress business in this area for over twenty years. Watching these girls kinda grow up in our stores — now the little ones we used to dress for pageants are now our brides at our bridal store. It just means a lot to be able to work with these young girls in our community and help them feel beautiful in their own skin.”
After graduation this June, White is going into the Air Force after being inspired by her principal.
She says if she can make just one girl happy by providing her a prom dress before then, that’s her only goal.
“By the time I leave for the air force, I have to leave something behind and leave something for my daughter, Ava. To just look up and see what her mom did before she went to serve our country.”
