Full slate of home events on tap this week for McNeese athletics

LAKE CHARLES – Crossover season will be in full swing for McNeese Athletics this week with a full slate of home events.
Things get started on Tuesday at 3 p.m. when the Cowgirl tennis team will open up its home season when it hosts Louisiana-Lafayette at the Nancy Hank Tennis Center. T-shirts will be given away to McNeese students that show up to cheer on the Cowgirls.
Later that night, both baseball and softball, each coming off an impressive weekend, will be in action. The Cowboys (4-0) will host Louisiana Tech (3-0) in an early, big intra-state matchup while the Cowgirls (8-2) will host South Alabama (4-5). Both games will carry a 6 p.m. first pitch.
At the softball game, new Cowboy football head coach Frank Wilson will throw out the first pitch. The McNeese BCM will also be in attendance with free pizza for McNeese students.
The Cowgirls will return to action on Wednesday night at 6:30 when they host ULM (3-6).
The McNeese Cowgirl basketball team returns to the H&HP Arena on Wednesday night at 6:30 when they host Incarnate Word in the annual Play4Kay game which helps raise awareness for all cancers affecting women and providing support through giving strength, courage, and hope.
Fans are being asked to wear pink for the game and admission will be just $5.
On Saturday, the Cowgirl basketball team will put on a jambalaya cook-off before and during its 1 o’clock game against New Orleans. Fans can purchase a bowl for $5 and sample all the entered teams’ product. The winner will be determined by how many tips they raise and will be announced at halftime of the men’s game with all proceeds going to the Cowgirl Basketball program. Entries are still being accepted. Call the Cowgirl basketball office at 337-475-5480 for more information.
The Cowgirls will also recognize its seniors in a pregame ceremony.
The Cowboys will follow the Cowgirls at 3:30 as they look to sweep the season series against the Privateers.
McNeese students will be treated to free t-shirts and pizza during the double-header.
McNeese Athletics Home Schedule (Feb. 17-23)
Tuesday, Feb. 18:
Cowgirl Tennis vs. ULL, 3 p.m. – Nancy Hank Tennis Center
Softball vs. South Alabama, 6 p.m. – Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond
Baseball vs. Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m. – Joe Miller Ballpark
Wednesday, Feb. 19:
Softball vs. ULM, 6:30 p.m. – Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond
Cowgirl Hoops vs. UIW, 6:30 p.m. – H&HP Arena
Saturday, Feb. 22:
Cowgirl Hoops vs. UNO, 1 p.m. – H&HP Arena
Cowboy Hoops vs. UNO, 3:30 p.m. – H&HP Arena
