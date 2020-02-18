Full slate of home events on tap this week for McNeese athletics

On Saturday, the Cowgirl basketball team will put on a jambalaya cook-off before and during its 1 o’clock game against New Orleans. Fans can purchase a bowl for $5 and sample all the entered teams’ product. The winner will be determined by how many tips they raise and will be announced at halftime of the men’s game with all proceeds going to the Cowgirl Basketball program. Entries are still being accepted. Call the Cowgirl basketball office at 337-475-5480 for more information.