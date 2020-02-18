FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives overnight with cooler temperatures for the rest of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday was similar to Monday with overcast conditions, and only a few very isolated showers. Rain chances will go up overnight as a cold front moves through Southwest Louisiana.
That front will move through early Wednesday and that will knock temperatures down into the 50s and 60s for the next few days. Showers will remain most likely north of our area overnight into Wednesday, but at least some scattered showers are likely. So, the rain chance is 30% tonight and Wednesday.
A second and stronger cold front will move through on Thursday with rain very likely to form ahead of the front. For that reason, the rain chance is 80% on Thursday.
Temperatures behind the second front will be noticeably cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s! Rain will clear quickly, and the forecast is dry for Friday and Saturday.
Another cold front will begin to head our way Sunday and that is likely to spark some showers. Rain chance is 20% Sunday then increasing to 30% Monday when the front moves through.
As of right now we may see improving conditions just in time for Fat Tuesday, but that is still a week away and subject to change. The computer models continue to struggle with the weather forecast more than a few days out, so check back for updates over the coming days.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
