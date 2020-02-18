FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm and muggy day but a cold front is on the way tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Heading out the door this morning, more fog, humidity and warm temperatures to greet you but the rain is holding off. You’ll probably be okay without the umbrella today, but short sleeves are in order as temperatures start out just under 70 degrees and warm into the middle 70s through the day. High humidity will keep the muggy feel today as low clouds hang around most of the day.
With an approaching front tonight, the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms will be mainly confined to sections of northwestern Louisiana but start to push closer to northern part of our viewing area late tonight. Outdoor activities should have no real issue early in the evening, but the chance of showers will increase closer to midnight and through the overnight hours as the front pushes through.
Expect a drop in temperatures through the 50s after midnight and not much of a warm-up on Wednesday as lingering showers will be possible early in the day. Rain chances will taper off during the daytime hours of Wednesday but again begin to increase Wednesday evening as another upper level disturbance rides over the state. Expect rain chances to continue increase Wednesday night into early Thursday with some locally heavier downpours possible.
The rain that comes behind the front will also be coupled with colder temperatures, so this will make for a raw feel for those outdoors Wednesday evening and through the day Thursday. Rain begins to taper off by Thursday evening with Friday promising some sunshine and highs in the 50s. The weather will cooperate for Mardi Gras parades Friday evening and through the day Saturday, but take a coat as it will be chilly for those outdoor events.
By the end of the weekend, rain chances return by Sunday and could linger into early next week, although the models are still not agreeing on as much rain for Monday and Tuesday, so those chances are lower than Sunday, but the forecast for next week is still made with low confidence based on model inconsistences so make sure to check back for updates and plan for more changes that could be possible for the forecast next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
