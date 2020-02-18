Calcasieu Parish School Board implements ‘Share Cart’ initiative

CALCASIEU, La. (KPLC) - Currently, there are more than 700,000 people in Louisiana living hungry and 250,000 of those are children, according to FeedingAmerica.org.
In Calcasieu Parish, local schools are hoping to change that through the age-old concept of sharing.
“Share Carts” are the latest trend at schools like Cypress Cove Elementary. They serve a big role in addressing child hunger throughout the parish. It’s simple - a cart in the cafeteria where students can place unwanted and unopened food for other students.
“Because we never know when those children are going to come back hungry or not,” said cafeteria manager Laura Bergeron.
It’s something Bergeron knows all too well.
The share cart prevents wasteful habits and helps students avoid an empty stomach when they are headed to class or home.
“Serving 10,000 breakfasts and 20,000 lunches a day to our students, we felt a responsibility to not only reduce food waste in our production, but also after the line... and set an example for our student, households, and other districts," said CPSB Nutrition Program Director Jacqueline Richard.
According to FeedingAmerica, one in four children in Louisiana struggle with hunger. In Calcasieu Parish, more than 10,000 children are labeled as food-insecure.
“We do have a high low-income population in Calcasieu Parish and we know nationally childhood hunger is an important conversation," Richard said. “This is an opportunity for us to hopefully make some changes in Calcasieu Parish.”
CPSB says, for now, all leftover food items will stay within the school system, however, if quantities become too high, they may explore options such as donating food to local nonprofits.
