Bond lowered to $20,000 for man accused of downtown murder, assistant district attorney suspended

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man accused of murder in downtown Lake Charles in 2017 will likely be out on bond this week and an assistant district attorney has been suspended from the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office following a hearing Tuesday morning.
Joey Julian is accused of shooting and killing Ernest Samuel Miller at the intersection of Mill and Ryan streets in November 2017.
Late last week, assistant district attorney Jason Brown brought a motion for continuance to Judge Ron Ware, however, he did not tell Ware that the defense was extremely opposed to the continuation because they do not want to upset an April trial date.
Brown, who was not present at the hearing Tuesday, was indefinitely suspended on Saturday by the Calcasieu by District Attorney's Office because of his handling of the matter.
Judge Ron Ware says he was "irate" to find that he had been misled about the state's request for a continuance and that Julian deserves due process.
Ware reduced Joey Julian's bond to $20,000 on all three charges he is being held - second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft.
Miller's father and sister got up and walked out of the courtroom when Ware reduced Julian's bond.
A new hearing date has been set for March 25.
