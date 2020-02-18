Arson suspect arrested for second fire

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - A man who was accused of setting fire to a mobile home with a flare gun has been re-arrested along with his friend and mother after authorities claim they also set fire to a home in 2018 to collect insurance money, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
While deputies were investigating the Feb. 12 mobile home fire investigators learned that Dylan Guillory also had a home fire in March of 2018 in Westlake.
Deputies conducted an interview with Guillory as well as his friend, Caleb Fontenot, and his mother, Krista Guillory in which authorities say all three admitted to setting the 2018 fire in order to collect insurance money.
Dylan Guillory was re-booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail for arson with intent to defraud and one count of criminal conspiracy.
Caleb Fontenot, 21, was also booked for arson with intent to defraud and one count of criminal conspiracy.
Krista Guillory, 45, was booked for arson with intent to defraud, criminal conspiracy, and prohibited activities and sanctions.
