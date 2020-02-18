ACU looks to sweep HBU

LEADING THE WAY: Houston Baptist's Ian DuBose has averaged 19.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while Jalon Gates has put up 15.5 points. For the Wildcats, Payten Ricks has averaged 14 points and 2.4 steals while Joe Pleasant has put up 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 37.2 percent of the 183 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 20 of 46 over his last five games. He's also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.